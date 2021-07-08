Advertisement

Turning Drier...But Not Totally Dry

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A somewhat drier pattern is on the way to the Wiregrass, but daily isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms remain possible. We’ll see temperatures gradually rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s, but most highs will remain below normal over the next week.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

Isolated summertime showers and storms this afternoon
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 7, 2021
Rain Chances To Gradually Drop