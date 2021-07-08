TROY offers new classes combining online, in-class experience

TROY, Ala. (Press Release) - This August, Troy University will debut a new class format that combines the best features of the online and in-class experiences—Flex Classes.

Flex classes are a hybrid of the online and in-class learning. Classes offered in the Flex format will hold regular in-class sessions (for now at TROY’s Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City campuses), and each class session will also be streamed live online at the same time. In addition, recordings of each class session will be available for on-demand viewing later.

Students enrolled in Flex classes can freely switch between formats based on their needs. Students can attend in person if they prefer the face-to-face experience, watch online from a location convenient to them, or catch up on classes they missed by watching them later. All coursework will be completed online.

“For decades, Troy University has proudly offered classes in a variety of formats designed to meet the needs of students,” said Dr. Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “The Troy Campus offers a traditional, residential campus experience, while our other Alabama campuses are uniquely designed for working adults. Our pioneering online programs provide flexibility and convenience. Now, we are excited to debut this new format that fully integrates the online and in-class experience and gives students even more flexibility.”

The Flex format will be piloted in six classes starting Term 1, which begins on Aug. 9:

ADE-3301-MTHA, Education Leadership and Motivation, Lee Ammons (Montgomery Campus)

MSM-6645-DTHA, Continuous Improvement, Richard Voss (Dothan Campus)

EDU-3308-DTHA, Integrated STEM, Donna Tharp (Dothan Campus)

IR-6641-PTHA, Comparative Politics of Latin America, Alexis Henshaw (Phenix City Campus)

ECO-4451-PTHA, Economics of Globalization, Jennings Byrd (Phenix City Campus)

CS-4420-MTHA, Introduction to Database Systems, Imren Dinc (Montgomery Campus)

“Term 1 registration is ongoing, and I encourage you to consider these classes if they are appropriate for your degree program and the format meets your needs,” Dr. Tatum said. “Moving forward, we plan to expand the number of classes offered in the Flex format.”

For more information on Flex classes, visit: troy.edu/flex.

Written By: Matt Clower, Troy University