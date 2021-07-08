Advertisement

TROY offers new classes combining online, in-class experience

Troy University
Troy University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Press Release: TROY University
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (Press Release) - This August, Troy University will debut a new class format that combines the best features of the online and in-class experiences—Flex Classes.

Flex classes are a hybrid of the online and in-class learning. Classes offered in the Flex format will hold regular in-class sessions (for now at TROY’s Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City campuses), and each class session will also be streamed live online at the same time. In addition, recordings of each class session will be available for on-demand viewing later.

Students enrolled in Flex classes can freely switch between formats based on their needs. Students can attend in person if they prefer the face-to-face experience, watch online from a location convenient to them, or catch up on classes they missed by watching them later. All coursework will be completed online.

“For decades, Troy University has proudly offered classes in a variety of formats designed to meet the needs of students,” said Dr. Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “The Troy Campus offers a traditional, residential campus experience, while our other Alabama campuses are uniquely designed for working adults. Our pioneering online programs provide flexibility and convenience. Now, we are excited to debut this new format that fully integrates the online and in-class experience and gives students even more flexibility.”

The Flex format will be piloted in six classes starting Term 1, which begins on Aug. 9:

  • ADE-3301-MTHA, Education Leadership and Motivation, Lee Ammons (Montgomery Campus)
  • MSM-6645-DTHA, Continuous Improvement, Richard Voss (Dothan Campus)
  • EDU-3308-DTHA, Integrated STEM, Donna Tharp (Dothan Campus)
  • IR-6641-PTHA, Comparative Politics of Latin America, Alexis Henshaw (Phenix City Campus)
  • ECO-4451-PTHA, Economics of Globalization, Jennings Byrd (Phenix City Campus)
  • CS-4420-MTHA, Introduction to Database Systems, Imren Dinc (Montgomery Campus)

“Term 1 registration is ongoing, and I encourage you to consider these classes if they are appropriate for your degree program and the format meets your needs,” Dr. Tatum said. “Moving forward, we plan to expand the number of classes offered in the Flex format.”

For more information on Flex classes, visit: troy.edu/flex.

Written By: Matt Clower, Troy University

Most Read

Alexander J. McLeod has been charged with murder after a juvenile died from injuries received...
New charges for suspect in Ozark hit and run
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
The Geneva City Council held a meeting Tuesday night where they passed the bicycle ordinance...
Geneva City Council votes to pass bicycle ordinance
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online

Latest News

State Representative Mike Jones of Andalusia
Jones to run for State Senate District 31 seat
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 8, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 8 2021
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-08
Isolated summertime showers and storms this afternoon