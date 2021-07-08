Advertisement

Rural county residents less likely to get the vaccine

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rural county residents in Florida, like Jackson, Washington and Holmes, are less likely to get the vaccine, according to CDC data.

Fewer than 40% of residents have gotten the vaccine in those three counties, in contrast to more than 60% of people who have gotten the vaccine in more urbanized counties, like Miami-Dade and Sumter.

According to Sandy Martin, the Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County, “Rural counties tend to have fewer people vaccinated partly because we are indeed rural. We don’t interact with as many people as those in more congested cities.”

Of the people who have been vaccinated, many are over the age of 60. In reality, however, COVID-19 does not discriminate based on age.

“More than half of those hospitalized right now in Jackson County are between the ages of younger than 30 to younger than 60,” said Martin.

Health officials say whether you get the vaccine is a personal choice, but the choice should not be based on political affiliation, age or the county in which you live.

“Unfortunately for COVID, it became political before it became deadly, and it’s hard to reverse that in peoples’ minds,” Director of Med Surge Floor in Jackson Hospital Jesse Roberts said.

Health Department officials say the number of vaccinated people is rising and they expect that to continue.

