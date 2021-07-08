Local pharmacies don’t believe Amazon will hurt business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon recently announced it was expanding into the pharmaceutical industry. A move some local pharmacists don’t believe is a huge game changer for their business.

“We always want to know what’s going on in the marketplace,” said Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy.

Amazon is the new kid on the block in the pharmaceutical industry. The company announced the launch of Amazon Pharmacy that would offer low-cost home delivery of select medications to buyers.

Brooklere Pharmacy has served central Alabama since 1968 – enough time to watch the industry change.

“We’ve been in the business for over 50 years,” Brooklere said, “It’s the nature of the beast, but we do a lot of things mail-order cant do.”

The co-owner of Blair Pharmacy in Alabaster agrees

“Our initial reaction wasn’t really much concern because we don’t see Amazon as our competition,” said Kimberly Blair, Blair Pharmacy.

Staff says many locally-owned independent pharmacies don’t believe there will be a significant impact because patients will still need same day medication services for things like antibiotics – and will still need direct doctor consultations about medications and treatments.

“Amazon is way better than putting pills in bottles and shipping to peoples house – only doing that for folks negates our mission and purpose. We’re here to take care of people and patients,” said Blair.

She says Amazon is really competition to chain pharmacies that focus more on mail order medication services than locally owned pharmacies.

