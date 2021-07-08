Advertisement

Jones to run for State Senate District 31 seat

State Representative Mike Jones of Andalusia
State Representative Mike Jones of Andalusia
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State Representative Mike Jones of Andalusia announced Thursday he will not be seeking re-election next year.

Instead, Jones says he’s running for the District 31 state senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Jimmy Holley from Elba.

Jones was first elected to the State House of Representatives in 2010.

He’s an attorney and municipal judge in Andalusia.

Senate District 31 includes Coffee, Covington, Dale, and Pike counties.

The Alabama Republican primary will be held in May of 2022.

