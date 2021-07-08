Advertisement

“It was pretty quiet”: Coastal residents navigating clean-up effort in the aftermath of Elsa

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents who evacuated their homes in Horseshoe Beach because of Elsa returned early Wednesday evening to lightly flooded streets and yards along with debris. This is a scene many people in the area have seen before.

Not everyone left town, and for some, the damage wasn’t too extreme.

“I just lost some landscaping really,” explained Ray Rodriguez.

He said Elsa wasn’t as bad as storms like Hermine or the “Storm of the Century.”

“It was light. It was of the lighter ones that we have had in many years,” explained Rodriguez.

The storm was pretty quiet until the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to Rodriguez.

“It was pretty quiet until about 6:15 that is when I heard the water starting to rain real hard. I woke up stayed up till about 7:30, 8:00. That is when we started to see a little bit of the water coming over the street,” said the beachfront resident. “About 9:00, it was running pretty good over the street. Started to run down the block as well as my neighbor’s house.”

Viewer photos and videos sent to TV20 show waves crashing into the sea wall and flooding parts of the coastal town around noon on Wednesday. Rodriguez is thankful this storm didn’t cause any significant damage.

“We are lucky. Thank God,” said Rodriguez.

According to Dixie County officials, two homes suffered damage.

