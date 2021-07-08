Isolated summertime showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog as you head out the door this morning, this afternoon another chance of isolated showers and storms. Temperatures this afternoon will make it into the upper 80s, but will slowly start to warm up back into the lower 90s by the weekend, with afternoon shower and storm chances every day.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 89°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

