Entertainment district in the works for downtown Enterprise

The potential entertainment district for downtown Enterprise barring a vote from the city...
The potential entertainment district for downtown Enterprise barring a vote from the city council.(City of Enterprise)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The downtown area of Enterprise could soon see big changes this after the Enterprise city council introduced an ordinance to make the area an entertainment district.

The goal of the Main Street program is to breathe new life into downtown areas.

Although, the entertainment district ordinance is voted on by the council, Main Street director Cassidi Kendrick says if they vote yes, it will be a huge step forward in reaching that goal.

“It would allow you to purchase a beverage in a specific cup, and you would be able to take it out and walk around our downtown whether you were just exploring doing some shopping or if you were enjoying one of our festivals or special events,” said Cassidi Kenrick, Main Street Enterprise Director.

The city currently uses an outside vendor to serve alcoholic drinks during downtown events.

“We can actually utilize our businesses who have invested in having their business downtown, and also taking that extra step to have the alcohol and beverage license, we can utilize them to add that social atmosphere in the entertainment part of these events that we have right now, as opposed to bringing in an outside source,” Kendrick added.

Kendrick expects the ordinance, if passed, to be an incentive.

“It gives you a step up to be able to provide your customers with another service that you might not be able to do somewhere else,” Kendrick continued. “So, I definitely think that this will attract some new development in businesses to our area.”

The ordinance states the district have no fewer than four retailers who hold retail liquor licenses, and with how the district is mapped out, that number will soon change.

“We’ve also included that area on South Conner Street where the mill property is located,” Kendrick finished. “Where the old cotton mill was is currently being renovated into an extension of the entertainment district with a section of restaurants and retail to include a brewery.”

The current retailers who hold liquor licenses inside the mapped-out district include Corks and Cattle, the Rawls, Sixtels and Café Roma.

Per the ordinance, the entertainment district shall only be operative and in effect during the hours of 11:00 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on other days of the week, except Sunday.

The council could vote to pass the new ordinance at the next council meeting on July 20th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

