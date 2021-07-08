Advertisement

Dutch dreams: 3x3 Olympic basketball team eyes Tokyo gold

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Three-on-three basketball debuts as an Olympic sport in Tokyo and presents traditionally overlooked basketball countries with opportunities for medals.

Count the Netherlands among them. Basketball is far down the list of popular sports in the Netherlands, but the Dutch 3x3 men’s team has made strides in recent years.

They reached the Olympics by beating the United States and France in the qualification tournament.

The game is fast paced. There’s a 12-second shot clock and games are only 10 minutes long or first to 21.

The Netherlands open their Olympic campaign on July 24 against 3x3 powerhouse Serbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander J. McLeod has been charged with murder after a juvenile died from injuries received...
New charges for suspect in Ozark hit and run
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
The Geneva City Council held a meeting Tuesday night where they passed the bicycle ordinance...
Geneva City Council votes to pass bicycle ordinance
The potential entertainment district for downtown Enterprise barring a vote from the city...
Entertainment district in the works for downtown Enterprise

Latest News

This combination of 2019 and 2016 file photos shows Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's...
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
He only started walking a month ago, but 2-year-old Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps...
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time as 2-year-old
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer, charge filed
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion