Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse

Dr. Gary Cohen
Dr. Gary Cohen(Mindy Cohen)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a Tuscaloosa physician has been recovered from the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed late last month near Miami, Florida.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed late Wednesday evening that the body of 58-year-old Dr. Gary Cohen was recovered earlier in the day.

Dr. Cohen was a physician at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. John Merkle, director of the Tuscaloosa VA, released the following statement on behalf of the center,

“Dr. Cohen will be missed by our Veterans and staff. Our facility mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those who knew and loved him.”

Cohen was initially reported missing soon after the collapse of the building in late June.

Dr. Cohen’s brother was also reported missing in the collapse, but he has not yet been located.

