SE Health sees birthing boom

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health is seeing a birthing boom this year, the hospital said they are close to surpassing average yearly numbers in baby deliveries.

The hospital normally averages 1,500 to 1,600 deliveries a year, but with five months of 2021 to go, they expect to surpass the average number. As of June they have already had over 1,100 babies delivered.

Brittney Adams, Nurse Manager at Family Birth Center, said this is truly a covid baby boom.

“We definitely feel like all of these babies are just huge blessings to us,” Adams said.

She said last year it was kind of predictable of how many deliveries they will have shift to shift, but this year that is not the case.

“At the beginning of the shift everything may be great and midday we may be raining babies,” Adams said.

This birthing boom is challenging the staff in the best way, according to Adams.

“We’ve had a ton of overtime lately,” Adams said. “We have a really great team, everybody is really good about jumping in and helping when we need some extra hands.”

Adams said they have seen an increase in multiples (twins) as well, which is unusual. This year they have already delivered 17 sets of twins.

“We actually had a recent day where we have had three sets of twins delivered within four hours which is record breaking for us and just absolutely insane,” Adams said.

Southeast Health has a level three NICU. Adams said this is helpful for the Wiregrass area so families do not have to travel to places like Birmingham or Florida for that extra care.

Three babies were delivered at the hospital on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.