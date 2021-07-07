Rain Chances To Gradually Drop
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will gradually drop over the coming days as slightly drier air works into the Wiregrass. However, don’t rule out some pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity each afternoon. High temperatures will climb, reaching the lower 90s early next week.
TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light N.
TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
