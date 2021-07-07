Advertisement

Rain Chances To Gradually Drop

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:



Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will gradually drop over the coming days as slightly drier air works into the Wiregrass. However, don’t rule out some pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity each afternoon. High temperatures will climb, reaching the lower 90s early next week.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

