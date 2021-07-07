Jackson County Public Library keeps kids sharp during summer

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Going an entire summer without reading can set your child back. The Jackson County Public Library is trying to stop that from happening with its summer reading program.

Kids who signed up for the program have been able to take part in take and make bags, a mystery hunt and story time at the library. The kids have even been able to earn prizes for completing their reading goals.

“The reading incentive program is to keep the kids reading during the summer time,” Children’s Services Manager at Jackson County Public Library Peggy Gilley said.

Officials say kids who read during the summer tend to read at a higher level the following school year and even in to high school.

If your child isn’t signed up for the summer reading program at the library, they still have time to get buried in a book before next school year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.