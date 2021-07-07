Advertisement

Isolated showers and storms today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Dry start to the morning today, afternoon showers and storms will pop up once again today keeping temperatures cooler than normal. Afternoon highs will only make it into the lower to middle 80s. Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall in Florida today, but we won’t see much effects from the storm here in the Wiregrass. Afternoon shower and storm chances stick around through the rest of the week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 84°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 50%

TONIGHT –Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light W

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts. Seas 8-10 ft

