Hiring bonuses offered at local correctional facilities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida correctional institutions are offering incentives to hire more officers.

The Florida Department of Corrections is giving $1,000 bonuses for newly certified correctional officers at select locations, and some of those are in our area. They say no experience is necessary to apply and all training is provided.

Officials say during training and academy, non-certified officers receive starting salary and premier benefits, including health insurance, on day one. Once training and the academy are completed, certified officers at certain institutions will receive the bonus.

In our area, facilities looking to hire include:

Apalachee Correctional Institution (Sneads)

Calhoun Correctional Institution (Blountstown)

Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)

Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)

Holmes Correctional Institution (Bonifay)

Liberty Correctional Institution (Bristol)

Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

Walton Correctional Institution (DeFuniak Springs)

To qualify, you must be 18 years or older, be a United States citizen, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a driver’s license, pass a drug test and physical exam, and must pass a background check and fingerprinting.

