Henry County set to receive $300,000 in CAREA Act grant funding

Henry County, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey’s office announced CARES Act funding for several counties on Tuesday. Henry County was among four others who are receiving money from the Community Development Block Grant.

County officials say the$300,000 funding will be used to continue renovations and improve security of the county’s annex building, as well as purchase PPE for fire and rescue.

A childhood development program at a Greater Shiloh Baptist Church in Headland and the Boys and Girls Club of Abbeville will also benefit from the money.

“Grants are out there. We try to get them when we can. It’s my job, working with Henry County that we reach out anytime there are funds available that will help our citizens,” said Henry County Commission Chairman David Money.

The county is expecting to draw funds from that grant within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.