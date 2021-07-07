Geneva City Council votes to pass bicycle ordinance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ordinance that has been up for discussion for months in the city of Geneva was passed Tuesday night at the city council meeting. The mayor and council has been discussing creating a bicycle ordinance for quite some time.

“And right now we’ve got bicycles outside of City Hall that were I guess stolen that again have been brought here and we continue to see this trend, and so we’re going to stop it, we are going to curb it,” Geneva Mayor David Hayes said.

Tuesday night it was a unanimous vote by the Geneva City Council to pass the bicycle ordinance.

“We’re going to clean the streets up,” Mayor Hayes said. “We’re going to get some of the people off of the streets that are taking bicycles, stealing bicycles, using them for illegal purposes, selling drugs and trafficking.”

Mayor Hayes said the ordinance states those who are 16 years and older with a bicycle as their main transportation means must get a decal to go on the bicycle, making it licensed. This can be purchased at the City Hall. This is a five dollar yearly fee.

He said by passing this ordinance, it will help the police department identify the person riding the bicycle is in compliance with the laws.

“We’ve been discussing it, we knew talking to the police chief at that time that there was an issue of not being able to stop these people for reasons but now if we see that they are not permitted then we can stop them, but yeah, just going to help us all,” Mayor Hayes said.

Mayor Hayes said this is part of “cleaning up” the town.

“Feel safe that we are doing the right things for them [people of Geneva] and we are not restricting our normal citizens from bike riding at all,” Mayor Hayes said. “We want you to ride bikes get exercise and encourage being out, but the ones that are doing wrong with the bicycles that’s who we are targeting.”

Those who do not follow the ordinance will be issued a citation, go to court and will be fined.

The ordinance must be published in the paper for a week before going into effect.

