Advertisement

First Lady travels to Georgia, Florida to promote COVID-19 vaccine

The First Lady is traveling to Georgia and Florida to promote the Biden administration’s strategy to fight COVID-19 as concerns grow about the delta variant.
By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to spend the day in Savannah to highlight COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The visit comes as officials grow concerned about the spread of the delta variant.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often time door to door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” President Biden said about the effort.

The CDC predicts the more transmissible delta strain will soon account for a majority of cases in the U.S. Now, the Biden administration is ramping up public awareness campaigns for vaccination: targeting young adults who are unvaccinated through TikTok influencers and promoting the accessibility of mobile health units and 24-hour pharmacies.

“90% of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine site, and we’re finding new and creative ways to reach people with the vaccine,” said Kevin Munoz, assistant press secretary at the White House.

Thursday afternoon, the First Lady will tour a vaccination site at a high school alongside the Savannah mayor and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The senator’s office released a statement saying, “In order to keep our economy moving forward, we must do all our part to help Georgia and our nation overcome this pandemic. I’m looking forward to joining Dr. Biden in Savannah to share this important message with coastal Georgians.”

Once the First Lady wraps up the events in Georgia, she’ll head down to Orlando to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals and congratulate students and their families.

Georgia currently has the ninth-lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the White House. The good news is that a number of counties are reporting zero new cases in the past two weeks.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Alexander J. McLeod has been charged with murder after a juvenile died from injuries received...
New charges for suspect in Ozark hit and run
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
The Geneva City Council held a meeting Tuesday night where they passed the bicycle ordinance...
Geneva City Council votes to pass bicycle ordinance

Latest News

Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.
Senate icon Jimmy Holley won’t seek reelection
Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) presides over the House Ways and Means Committee in this March 9,...
Rep. Steve Clouse won’t seek House Speaker
Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7051 - Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices,...
Gov. DeSantis signs bill preventing excessive use of force by police officers
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday,...
Report: Gov. Reeves signs letter asking President Biden not to pack the Supreme Court
Donald Trump re-election chances
Here’s how to get tickets to former President Trump’s rally