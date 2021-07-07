Abbeville city council, chief honor two police officers for saving woman from house fire

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Abbeville police officers were honored Tuesday night for their heroic actions after saving a woman’s life from a house fire. That incident happened back in late April.

You may remember the story of Abbeville police officer Wesley Harrison and Abbeville Investigator Joshua Behringer rushing into a fully engulfed home and carrying a woman who was unable to walk to safety.

During Tuesday nights council meeting, The Abbeville City Council, Mayor Jimmy Money, Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship, and others honored those two officers with a plaque award for their bravery.

The family of the woman- known as Miss Durr—was also present and thanked the officers for their life-saving actions. Many of those members hugged the officers.

Investigator Behringer tells WTVY that there was only one thing on his mind during the situation: saving Miss Durr.

“When I was responding with Officer Harrison, I’m gonna speak for him as well, we don’t think about what we do in the moment. We went in there to save that woman and that’s all we think. I didn’t stop to think ‘oh what could happen.’ You’ve just got to go in there. We’ve got somebody in there, we’ve got to get them out. So God puts you in places where you need to be. And we were fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time to help that lady,” Behringer said.

Behringer says he felt honored to receive this award, and that while an officer’s duty is to serve the community, this was their chance to protect.

The city council and police chief had been waiting for the specially-ordered plaques to arrive before honoring the officers.

