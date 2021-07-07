Advertisement

Abbeville city council, chief honor two police officers for saving woman from house fire

Abbeville police officers honored for life-saving actions
Abbeville police officers honored for life-saving actions(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Abbeville police officers were honored Tuesday night for their heroic actions after saving a woman’s life from a house fire. That incident happened back in late April.

You may remember the story of Abbeville police officer Wesley Harrison and Abbeville Investigator Joshua Behringer rushing into a fully engulfed home and carrying a woman who was unable to walk to safety.

During Tuesday nights council meeting, The Abbeville City Council, Mayor Jimmy Money, Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship, and others honored those two officers with a plaque award for their bravery.

The family of the woman- known as Miss Durr—was also present and thanked the officers for their life-saving actions. Many of those members hugged the officers.

Investigator Behringer tells WTVY that there was only one thing on his mind during the situation: saving Miss Durr.

“When I was responding with Officer Harrison, I’m gonna speak for him as well, we don’t think about what we do in the moment. We went in there to save that woman and that’s all we think. I didn’t stop to think ‘oh what could happen.’ You’ve just got to go in there. We’ve got somebody in there, we’ve got to get them out. So God puts you in places where you need to be. And we were fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time to help that lady,” Behringer said.

Behringer says he felt honored to receive this award, and that while an officer’s duty is to serve the community, this was their chance to protect.

The city council and police chief had been waiting for the specially-ordered plaques to arrive before honoring the officers.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found on sandy beach in Panama City Beach
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in Geneva County.
Shooting in Geneva County leaves one dead
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 6, 2021
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 552K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
WTVY Wx Logo
Humid, Wet Pattern
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
COVID-19 relief funds awarded to Dale, Henry, 2 other counties