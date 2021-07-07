Advertisement

21 small American flags burned at South Carolina cemetery

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Someone burned 21 small American flags at a South Carolina cemetery. It is the second time the cemetery in Anderson has been vandalized in the past two years.

Investigators say the flags were gathered and burned just under the bell tower at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where a message about separating church and state also was spray painted.

Officials say the vandalism was discovered Sunday morning, and surveillance footage from the cemetery showed the crime happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson County deputies are investigating. The cemetery also had 21 American flags burned in July 2019 in the section for veterans at the memorial park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Blue Springs in Marianna can be a good alternative to the beach this summer.
Blue Springs can be a good alternative to the beach
Deputies help stranded, autistic man get home
New details emerge after Alabama law enforcement helped stranded, autistic man get home

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-07
Isolated showers and storms today
First responders say eliminating state review could make buildings unsafe, possibly putting...
Task force addresses Alabama bill amid building safety concerns
The Geneva City Council held a meeting Tuesday night where they passed the bicycle ordinance...
Geneva City Council votes to pass bicycle ordinance
City of Geneva
WTVY News 4 - Geneva City Council passes bicycle ordinance