Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Quiet start to the morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to develop this afternoon. Temperatures will make it into the upper 80s for afternoon highs. Tomorrow all eyes will be on Tropical Storm Elsa, here in the Wiregrass we will stay mostly dry with little to no effects from the storm. Pop up shower and storms chances will remain with us through the rest of the week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT –Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds Light NE

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2 feet.

