Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Quiet start to the morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to develop this afternoon. Temperatures will make it into the upper 80s for afternoon highs. Tomorrow all eyes will be on Tropical Storm Elsa, here in the Wiregrass we will stay mostly dry with little to no effects from the storm. Pop up shower and storms chances will remain with us through the rest of the week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT –Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds Light NE

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.