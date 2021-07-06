Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found on sandy beach in Panama City Beach
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in Geneva County.
Shooting in Geneva County leaves one dead
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo

Latest News

There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Fourth of July gatherings could help spread COVID-19 delta variant
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
WTVY News 4 at Five
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Rittenhouse attorney wants to use victim's sex offender status in court