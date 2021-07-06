Mark Smartt reflects on his career with Troy

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Mark Smartt’s love for Troy baseball is evident when he speaks.

“This is my school. This is where I played,” said Smartt. “I love this university. I love this program. I always tell people when I say goodbye to them, ‘Go Troy’.”

Making his decision to step away from the program that much more difficult.

After 19 seasons with the Trojans, Troy announcing that Smartt would be stepping down as head coach, a position he has held since 2015.

“I think it’s the best for the program,” said Smartt. “I think it’s the right time for the program’s benefit and quite honestly, I think it intersects perfectly with what’s best for me.”

Smartt’s Troy career dates back before his time on the coaching staff. As a player, he helped lead the Trojans to two national titles in 1986 and 1987.

“Being a two-year player here and winning two championships, there’s nothing like it,” said Smartt. “We all saw the dogpile in Omaha recently with Mississippi State. The joy is real. When you make the last out of the last game of the season and you get to jump on each other, there’s no better feeling in the world like it.”

As head coach, Smartt led Troy to a 172-135 record and an NCAA regional berth in 2018.

In total, Smartt donned his iconic #9 uniform for 1,173 games, more than anyone else in Troy history.

“It was with great pride I slipped that jersey on every day to represent Troy and doing it as many times as I did was certainly one of the more rewarding things that I’ve ever experienced,” said Smartt.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.