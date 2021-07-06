Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI after crash in Jackson County

A Graceville man is facing charges after a crash early Tuesday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Graceville man is facing charges after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to State Road 2 at Smokey Road in Jackson County around midnight. They say Walter Dustin Ray, 36, of Graceville was driving north on Smokey Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 2. Ray’s vehicle hit a car driven by a 35-year-old woman from Enterprise. She was seriously injured.

Ray is charged with DUI property damage and injury and cited for running a stop sign, no proof of insurance, expired tag, and open container.

