Humid, Wet Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms will end during the evening hours, with plenty of clouds to linger overnight. We’ll see a little sun mix-in Wednesday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms to follow as we see the outer influence of Tropical Storm Elsa. Look for drier weather, overall, for the latter portion of the week.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds E-NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 25…15 kts. Seas offshore 5-6 feet.

