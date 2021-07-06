Humid, Wet Pattern
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms will end during the evening hours, with plenty of clouds to linger overnight. We’ll see a little sun mix-in Wednesday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms to follow as we see the outer influence of Tropical Storm Elsa. Look for drier weather, overall, for the latter portion of the week.
TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light NE.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds E-NE at 5-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%
MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 25…15 kts. Seas offshore 5-6 feet.
