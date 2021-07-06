Advertisement

‘Everyone is trying to be prepared’: Taylor County residents preparing for potential Elsa effects

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Taylor County, mandatory evacuations are now in place for coastal and low-lying areas. Residents there say they’re ready for anything.

Shelter and sandbag locations across the county were slow Tuesday morning, but the traffic has begun to pick up throughout the day.

A lot more boats have been taken out of the water in a short amount of time late Tuesday afternoon and a lot of RV’s are starting to leave the campgrounds.

Taylor County Emergency Officials opened two sandbagging locations this week. Several people tell WCTV they stock up on sand any time there’s a storm, just in case.

Residents in the area add that ever since Hurricane Hermine came through, they feel it’s important to take any storm seriously.

“Whenever Hermine came, we got about a foot of water in the store, so that gives a little bit of relevance for the area,” said Jared Hunt, owner of Keaton Beach Bums. “We’re kind of high here, compared to a lot of areas. So everyone is just trying to be prepared.

Hunt says they have noticed an uptick on people buying gas throughout the day, especially RV’s that are filling up before hitting the road.

An emergency shelter is open at Taylor County Elementary School where dogs are allowed. The Red Cross dropped off water and snacks Tuesday morning.

Officials ask anyone who is going to the shelter to bring bedding and medication.

