COVID-19 relief funds awarded to Dale, Henry, 2 other counties

MONTGOMERY (Press Release) – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.4 million in funds to help four more Alabama counties overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards to Chilton, Dale, Henry and Winston counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Gov. Ivey has awarded more than 50 grants to Alabama cities and counties thus far through the special fund. She will announce additional grants as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“Alabama is making great strides in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and setting our course on normal again,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am hopeful these funds will further assist those efforts on the local level in these counties.”

Chilton County was awarded $400,000 and will use the funds to construct a testing, diagnostic and treatment facility.

Dale County was awarded $400,000 to purchase personal protection and health equipment.

Henry County will use $300,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for fire and rescue departments and provide a centralized location for dispatch services and provide assistance with school services.

Winston County was awarded $300,000 to purchase a portable shelter to serve the public.

The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance to food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance and related projects to provide pandemic relief.

Alabama counties and entitlement communities receiving the CDBG-COVID funds were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Alabama cities and counties, which all benefit from these grants, have shown tremendous cooperation in determining how these funds are to be expended,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.