Advertisement

Blue Springs can be a good alternative to the beach

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 40 years, Blue Springs has been a popular spot to visit in Jackson County.

Locals and tourists alike can be found visiting on any given day. Visitors can take part in many different activities, like swimming, kayaking, picnicking and cave diving.

“I know we’ve got a lot of locals that will come, especially ones that are out of school, they will come and enjoy it during the week, and on the weekends you have a mix from all over,” Executive Director of the Tourist Development Center Christy Andreasen said.

According to Jackson County Tourism Officials, cave diving is the main pull throughout the entirety of the year. Many people come to Jackson County to be certified, then start exploring the caves.

Recent upgrades to the springs have made things more accessible to people of all ages, like a shallow end for kids or a sandy spot for land dwellers.

Blue Springs is open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. until labor day and admission is $4 per person.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in Geneva County.
Shooting in Geneva County leaves one dead
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

(Source: Troy University)
Troy University recognized among the best in the region, nation in service to military
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Police looking for new leads in search for missing 6-year-old boy
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-06
Scattered showers and storms this afternoon
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
UAB doctors weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine for children
Stray bullet hits grandmothers van
Grandmother claims celebratory bullet hit their van with grandchildren inside on 4th of July