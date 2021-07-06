Blue Springs can be a good alternative to the beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 40 years, Blue Springs has been a popular spot to visit in Jackson County.

Locals and tourists alike can be found visiting on any given day. Visitors can take part in many different activities, like swimming, kayaking, picnicking and cave diving.

“I know we’ve got a lot of locals that will come, especially ones that are out of school, they will come and enjoy it during the week, and on the weekends you have a mix from all over,” Executive Director of the Tourist Development Center Christy Andreasen said.

According to Jackson County Tourism Officials, cave diving is the main pull throughout the entirety of the year. Many people come to Jackson County to be certified, then start exploring the caves.

Recent upgrades to the springs have made things more accessible to people of all ages, like a shallow end for kids or a sandy spot for land dwellers.

Blue Springs is open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. until labor day and admission is $4 per person.

