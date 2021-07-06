Advertisement

Alabama law enforcement helps stranded, autistic man get home

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and deputies throughout Alabama are teaming up to help a 23-year-old man return home to Indianapolis.

Willinaus Bolin, who has autism, was on his way to Florida with a group of people when they pushed him out of their car. They then robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery.

When officers found him they realized he had no way of being picked up, and began his city-to-city journey back home.

Bolin’s mother was contacted but is diabetic and disabled. His father was killed during 9/11.

At last word, Morgan County deputies had him and were assisting in his journey back to Indiana. Along with them, Vestavia Hill Police Department, Fultondale Police Department, Cullman Sheriff’s Office and deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with Bolin’s journey home.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in Geneva County.
Shooting in Geneva County leaves one dead
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds - WTVY
Thousands celebrate Independence Day weekend at Fireworks at the Fairgrounds
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
WEC: No data compromised in ransomware attack

Latest News

AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures’ home in Mobile shot up 23 times
Stacy George announces he will run for the governor's office during an announcement on the...
Prison officer, former local official makes run for governor
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville
One of Alabama’s must-do’s is now open
The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama...
Donations top $540K after 8 from Alabama girls ranch killed in crash
Gov. Ivey meets with WWII Vet Sidney Walton.
WWII vet Sidney Walton meets Gov. Ivey during ‘No Regrets Tour’