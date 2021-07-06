Advertisement

About one-third of Alabama counties at great risk for virus

Statistics show that about one-third of Alabama’s counties are at very high risk for COVID-19 as vaccination rates continue to lag.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Statistics show that about one-third of Alabama’s counties are at very high risk for COVID-19 as vaccination rates continue to lag.

Overall caseloads and hospitalizations remain far below levels when the pandemic was at worst early this year. But state health statistics show the potential for infection remains elevated in areas including Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery.

It’s also high in much of two regions, the Wiregrass of southeast Alabama and the Tennessee Valley in the north.

Of the state’s most populated areas, only Mobile County on the coast is considered as being at low risk for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

