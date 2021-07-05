Advertisement

What to do if you see a child left in a hot car

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There have been over 800 children who have died in a hot car since 1998. If you ever notice a child left in a car, get them out as soon as you can by first checking to see if the door is locked.

“If the doors are locked and the windows are up, dial 9-1-1 immediately,” said chief deputy Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. “If you have the ability and based off of what you’re seeing, you believe that that child is in distress, I would encourage a person to go ahead and try to make entry into that car.”

You can also try to get assistance from others in the area.

“If you were to get a child out of a vehicle like that, you want to get them into another air conditioned vehicle, or a building, or at least in the shade, that kind of thing, immediately,” Calhoun said.

Many hot car deaths are avoidable, so take any necessary step to make sure you never leave your child in a hot car.

“I’ve heard all kinds of techniques for parents, take one shoe off and put it in the back seat by the child, that way, you get ready to get out of the car, you gotta get your shoe, you won’t forget the child,” Calhoun said. “Do whatever you need to do to make sure you take care of your children and your pets.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 53% of hot car deaths happen because someone forgot that a child was in the car.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in Geneva County.
Shooting in Geneva County leaves one dead
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-06
Scattered showers and storms this afternoon
Stray bullet hits grandmothers van
Grandmother claims celebratory bullet hit their van with grandchildren inside on 4th of July
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
Mark Smartt reflects on his career with Troy
Mark Smartt reflects on his career with Troy
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 5, 2021