Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture is on the way for Tuesday, bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms for the PM hours. We’ll track Tropical Storm Elsa into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, but impacts look to remain east and southeast of the Wiregrass. Our rain chances will drop for mid-week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – A little sun through midday, then PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-7 feet.

