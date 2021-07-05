Advertisement

Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy

Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, a six-year-old boy went missing Monday afternoon. Beach Police say he was last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.

Officials say Enrique Cortez is about three feet tall and weighs about 50 lbs. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Panama City Beach Police Department. Their number is 850-233-5000.

Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)

