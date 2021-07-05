Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis expands State of Emergency to Big Bend counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Tormenta tropical Elsa se forma en el Atlantico. (NOAA)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has added several Big Bend counties to a previous State of Emergency executive order, E.O. 21-151, in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of Monday afternoon, the governor has expanded the State of Emergency to include Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

Executive Order 21-151 can be seen below or by clicking here.

