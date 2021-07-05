A dreary Monday morning, scattered showers possible

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Monday will feature partly sunny skies and scattered showers in the afternoon, highs will reach into the upper 80s for another cooler than average July day. Tonight will drop into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies, light winds out of the east-southeast. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more cloud cover with approaching tropical storm Elsa, some scattered showers will also be possible.

TODAY – Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 88. Winds S 5-10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower early. Low near 71. Winds ESE 5 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 89°. Winds SE 5-10 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, few showers. Low: 73° High: 88° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray shower. Low: 72° High: 89° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, few storms. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 3 ft.

