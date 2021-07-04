Advertisement

WEC: No data compromised in ransomware attack

Payment systems offline while maintenance occurs
(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Alabama — While a ransomware attack was launched against Wiregrass Electric Cooperative this weekend, officials have verified that no data have been compromised.

“We at Wiregrass Electric Cooperative hold member information in the highest regard, and we always do everything we can to protect our members’ information,” says Brad Kimbro, WEC’s chief operating officer. “We are thankful that no information has been accessed during this event.”

Out of abundance of caution, WEC is conducting system maintenance following the attack. The system maintenance prevents members from accessing their accounts and any payment systems.

Disconnects of prepay accounts that reach a zero balance will be suspended during the maintenance period.

WEC will end the system maintenance period when officials feel it is safe to do so. WEC encourages members to follow its social media pages for further updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Troopers: Unnamed teen caused pileup that killed one
The projected path of Hurricane Elsa.
8:30 a.m. update: Hurricane Elsa bears down on Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
WTVY News 4 at Six - VOD weather - clipped version
WTVY News 4 at Six - VOD weather - clipped version
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Fireworks at a firework vendor
Dothan Fire gives fire safety tips