WEC: No data compromised in ransomware attack

HARTFORD, Alabama — While a ransomware attack was launched against Wiregrass Electric Cooperative this weekend, officials have verified that no data have been compromised.

“We at Wiregrass Electric Cooperative hold member information in the highest regard, and we always do everything we can to protect our members’ information,” says Brad Kimbro, WEC’s chief operating officer. “We are thankful that no information has been accessed during this event.”

Out of abundance of caution, WEC is conducting system maintenance following the attack. The system maintenance prevents members from accessing their accounts and any payment systems.

Disconnects of prepay accounts that reach a zero balance will be suspended during the maintenance period.

WEC will end the system maintenance period when officials feel it is safe to do so. WEC encourages members to follow its social media pages for further updates.

