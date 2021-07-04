Advertisement

Thousands celebrate Independence Day weekend at Fireworks at the Fairgrounds

Kinsley Interviewing Miss Alabama
Kinsley Interviewing Miss Alabama
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thousands from around the Wiregrass spent the evening at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds celebrating Independence Day weekend.

Children were able to play on a new of inflatables while the young and old dined on corndogs, roasted corn and funnel cakes. A variety of first responders and media outlets setup displays to greet guests along with some free handouts.

Royalty was also on hand including Miss and Little Miss National Peanut Festival and Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford for photos with fans. There were also free samples of roasted peanuts and boiled peanuts.

The evening was capped off with fireworks that lasted close to thirty minutes.

Celebrations were also held all around the Wiregrass including Elba, Level Plains, Geneva, Slocomb and Webb.

Sunday there will be additional celebrations in Panama City Beach, Bonifay and Headland.

