Shooting in Geneva County leaves one dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and at least one person is in custody after a shooting overnight in Geneva County.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkison has identified the victim as 29-year-old Alberto Guerra, Jr of Samson.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says his team received a call about the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. From there they worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses.

Early this morning Helms says they were able to make an arrest with the assistance of the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. News 4 has learned that the arrest was 26-year-old David Allen Morris of Florala. He was at his mother’s 7th Avenue home when he was taken into custody.

Helms said the shooting happened on Gopher Ridge Road off of County Road 4 west of Samson and just feet from the Covington County line.

