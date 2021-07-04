Advertisement

Shooting in Geneva County leaves one dead

One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in Geneva County.
One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in Geneva County.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and at least one person is in custody after a shooting overnight in Geneva County.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkison has identified the victim as 29-year-old Alberto Guerra, Jr of Samson.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says his team received a call about the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. From there they worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses.

Early this morning Helms says they were able to make an arrest with the assistance of the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. News 4 has learned that the arrest was 26-year-old David Allen Morris of Florala. He was at his mother’s 7th Avenue home when he was taken into custody.

Helms said the shooting happened on Gopher Ridge Road off of County Road 4 west of Samson and just feet from the Covington County line.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Troopers: Unnamed teen caused pileup that killed one
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
The projected path of Hurricane Elsa.
8:30 a.m. update: Hurricane Elsa bears down on Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people

Latest News

Fireworks at the Fairgrounds - WTVY
Thousands celebrate Independence Day weekend at Fireworks at the Fairgrounds
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds Coverage
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds Coverage
Kinsley Interviewing Miss Alabama
Fireworks at the Fairground - Miss Alabama Interview
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds - WTVY
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds - Jason Rudd Interview