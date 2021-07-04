Rain Chances Increase Starting Monday

SYNOPSIS – Partly Cloudy tonight. Rain chances increase tomorrow and will stick around through the middle of the week. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through the week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with Scatter Showers and Thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered shower and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 90°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts Seas 2-3 feet or less.

