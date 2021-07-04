Rain Chances Increase Starting Monday
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – Partly Cloudy tonight. Rain chances increase tomorrow and will stick around through the middle of the week. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through the week.
TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with Scatter Showers and Thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SE 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light and variable.
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy, scattered shower and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 40%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%
THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 90°
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts Seas 2-3 feet or less.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.