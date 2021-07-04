Advertisement

National push to vaccinate communities of color includes barbershops, hair salons, former Tuskegee mayor

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show over 1.8 million Alabamians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine – almost 37% of the state’s population.

This comes as the Biden Administration announced an effort to get 70% of adults at least a shot by the Fourth of July.

In a push to vaccinate more communities of color, the White House said it partnered with the Black Coalition Against COVID, the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity and SheaMoisture to start “Shots at the Shop.” The campaign encourages vaccine education in Black-owned businesses and is moderated by a former mayor of Tuskegee.

“The barbershops and the hair salons are trusted information centers in the African American community,” former mayor Omar Neal said on the initiative. “We believe that when we give people the proper information, right, then they make good decisions.”

The campaign pairs with hairstylists and barbers to talk vaccine hesitancy, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 8.8% of those fully vaccinated are Black Americans.

“What we do is we equip the barbers and the stylists with the proper information,” he said. “We want people to know that the vaccine is safe and it’s effective.”

Neal said there is a “mini-grant” of $1,000 for participants. The University of Maryland website said a four-hour online Rapid Response Training Program: From Vaccine Hesitancy to Vaccine Confidence is offered.

He said shops can register by emailing hair@umd.edu with “Shots at the Shop” for a link to sign-up. A form is also available on the SheaMoisture website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
The Geneva City Council held a meeting Tuesday night where they passed the bicycle ordinance...
Geneva City Council votes to pass bicycle ordinance
Blue Springs in Marianna can be a good alternative to the beach this summer.
Blue Springs can be a good alternative to the beach

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey encourages people to get vaccinated.
Reaction: Alabama state of emergency ends
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 552K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
COVID-19 relief funds awarded to Dale, Henry, 2 other counties
Study: Patients with severe COVID-19 twice as likely to require hospitalization for other illnesses
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
UAB doctors weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine for children