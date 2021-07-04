Marianna Police Department investigating shooting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting after a driver of a white Toyota

On Saturday, July 3rd, a Marianna Police Department officer was working off-duty at a restaurant located in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street.

Police said the truck very quickly pulled up when the driver said a passenger had been shot. The officers immediately called for emergency assistance and administered aid to the victim.

Police added that they determined the shot came from outside of the vehicle, but they aren’t releasing the exact location of the incident. They said the incident did not occur at the local restaurant.

The Marianna Police Department said during the investigation, they talked to potential witnesses. They said the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely serious.

The victim was transported to a Dothan, AL hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Pensacola.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the shooting please contact the police department at (850) 526-3125.

