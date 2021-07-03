Beautiful Holiday Weekend
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – Partly Cloudy with low rain chances through the weekend. Rain chances increase
TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds W 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 90°. Winds SE 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 91°. Winds E 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%
THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.