Beautiful Holiday Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Partly Cloudy with low rain chances through the weekend. Rain chances increase

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds W 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 90°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 91°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

