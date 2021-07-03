Advertisement

Baseball bonds the Birdsongs

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Like many father-son relationships, the Birdsongs are bonded by baseball.

“I was a bat boy at Abbeville Christian growing up and I was kind of always in the dugout with him,” said Carroll baseball coach Brett Birdsong. “So, my love kind of started there.”

After years of spending time working on the same team, he father-son duo will now step out onto the field from opposing dugouts.

Brett leading the Carroll Eagles and his father Bubber as the new Headland baseball head coach.

“It’s one of those where I’m going to look over and know he has the upper hand,” said Brett. “He thinks so far ahead in games that we’re going to have to make sure we’re on our toes. So, it’s going to be different.”

“This year will be different when we both go out onto the field and exchange the lineups,” said Bubber. “That will be the first time. So, that’s going to be an exciting day in our household.”

As if coaching against his father wasn’t challenging enough, Brett will have rework his game plan when the Eagles face the Rams.

“We’re going to have to change all of our signs because everything he taught me we do already,” said Brett. “So, we’re going to have to make sure we meet before the game and change everything.”

While they may be taking the diamond as rivals next spring, they’ll always be rooting for one another

“I really do wish him all the luck in the world, and I know he’s got a good team,” said Brett. “I know he’s going to be a really good fit for them. I’m excited about seeing what he can do with them.”

