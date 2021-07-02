A true Fort Rucker icon is celebrating it’s 60th year of being on post

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He stands as an emblem of the 2nd Battalion 31st Infantry Regiment.

“He was to commemorate their actions in WWI when they went over to Russia to help and keep the Trans-Siberian Railroad open during WWI,” said Chris Mendez – Marketing Manager Fort Rucker MWR.

Deeming the nickname, the polar bears. Now 60 years later, Fort Rucker and SGT Ted E Bear are celebrating his presence.

“He was originally commissioned in 1961,” said Mendez.

Moving up in rank throughout the years.

“Our polar bear here was promoted to PFC in 1997 and received his new rank of SGT in 2007,” said Mendez.

Standing at over 15 feet tall and weighting in at 2,000 pounds, SGT Ted E Bear guards Fort Rucker and those who travel trough.

“He was originally located over on Ruff Ave but now dons the corners of Andrews and Novosal right across the street from the aviation museum,” said Mendez.

But what SGT Ted E Bear is best known for is his creative outfits through the years. With his recent attire created by the 1st Warrant Officer Candidate School – Red Class 21-14 “Assassins”.

“they talk about the warrant officer cohort being just a interlaced team everyone has their backs everyone is working together and this has just kind of put us into that aspect in the route of that and there’s no way we could have accomplished this without everyone putting in their effort,” said Kenneth Person – Warrant Officer Candidate.

Piecing together what they felt represented patriotism.

“When you think of Fourth of July, I think of freedom Statue of Liberty we did a history lesson on Iwo Jima so just all of those nuances Liberty Bell just kind of brought the lesson together and brought our team together through the process,” said Joey Phongsay - Warrant Officer Candidate.

Spending 12 hours to finish their mission. SGT Ted E Bear was construed by Lee Koplin in Panama City.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.