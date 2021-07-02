Hospitalizations tick back up over 200 as experts watch COVID variants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed back over the 200 mark for the first time in over a month as case numbers trend upward.

It’s definitely nowhere near when we had thousands of people in the hospital, but health experts don’t want to see the numbers go up.

UAB Hospital’s patients have gone from 5, to 11, and now 15 on Thursday, inching up after weeks of downtrend.

“The thing that worries me again is we are seeing two trends in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Don Williamson, former state health officer and president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

That first trend, the number of new patients every day is going in the wrong direction. It had been down in the 20s and 30s, and is back up to 40s.

He says it’s important to put that in perspective.

“It’s worrisome, but it’s certainly not the kind of spike we saw after the Fourth last year, or anything like we saw in December or January,” said Dr. Don Williamson.

He is concerned hospitals will see more patients, especially with variants of the virus.

“There is a rational reason why they’re going in the wrong direction, and that is because we only have 35-percent of our population only having two doses,” said Dr. Williamson.

He says it’s still very important to get tested for COVID if you experience symptoms.

