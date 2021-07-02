Fourth Of July Weekend Features Lower Rain Chances

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Numerous rain showers are pushing through the Wiregrass this afternoon into the early evening, associated with a rare summertime cold front moving through the central part of the state. This front isn’t expected to impact temperatures, however it will bring in drier air throughout Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72. Winds W 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers. High near 88. Winds NW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 72°. Winds N 5 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, few showers. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated storms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds W 15 kts. Seas 3 ft.

