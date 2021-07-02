DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dirt is moving and walls are going up as the Fort Rucker Army Aviation museum is working on expanding. An expansion that will serve many purposes. One being to continue to the mission of training on Fort Rucker.

“318 feet deep 220 feet wide and about 83 feet high.”

That’s the size of the new addition to the Fort Rucker Army Aviation museum.

“A building we call a training support facility it will be designed to train soldiers in the technologies of the Army Aviation,” said Robert Mitchell – Director of Army Aviation Museum.

Extra space that will be filled with artifacts to continue their mission of training army aviators.

“Micro and macro artifacts on exhibit that will basically represent the evolution of the aircraft of the engine of the weapon systems of the uniforms,” said Mitchell.

Providing a place where students can immerse themselves in their studies.

“Every military professional development course in the army requires some type of creative writing so they will be able to do they staff studies and information papers on the artifacts in the training support facility,” said Mitchell.

This building will not only play a large factor in the training of soldiers… it will also be home to storage of larger core collections. Museum officials hope the expansion will be complete by the end of march 2022.

