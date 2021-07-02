Community Diabetes classes returning to Dale Medical Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a question many may wonder, what exactly is diabetes?

“so type 2 diabetes is a disease where the pancreas is either unable to produce enough insulin or it’s unable to produce any insulin at all,” said Annaleise Porta- Director of Food and Nutrition/ Registered Dietitian.

A disease where lifestyle changes could result in a higher quality of life.

“Such as eating better exercising more improving our stress levels sleeping better,” said Porta.

The topics in this class will help in better controlling the disease.

“Why your lab values go up how to get them better under control with resources,” said Porta

One of the many resources that can be used is the MyPlate method. While this method may not work for everyone’s lifestyle.. this class will focus on finding what works best for each person.

“So some people may prefer a more visible method such as the plate method that just allows us to be able to look at a plate and say okay here’s how much of it i want to be non-starchy carbs here’s how much i want to be carbs protein everything. you’re just able to look at it and know that you are eating a moderate amount of carbohydrates but some people may prefer a carb counting method they may want to look at nutrition facts and get an exact number of carbohydrates throughout the day,” said Porta.

The class will be held July 7th from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Dale Medical Center, Tamplin Center. To reserve your spot you can call Dale Medical Center at 334-774-2601 and ask to speak to the dietitian.

