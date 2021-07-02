8:30 a.m. update: Hurricane Elsa bears down on Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Elsa is now a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported early Friday.

Surface observations from Barbados indicate that Elsa’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph, and the cyclone is now a hurricane. The Meteorological Service of Barbados reported a sustained wind of 74 mph and a gust to 86 mph.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued Hurricane Warning for Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has issued a Hurricane Warning for St. Lucia.

The Dominican Republic had issued a Tropical Storm Warning for its southern coast, from Cabo Engano to the Haitian border. Haiti has also issued a Hurricane Watch for its southern coastline from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

The numbers at 8:30 a.m., Friday:

Location: 13.1N 60.1W, about 40 miles west of Barbados and 75 miles from St. Vincent

Maximum sustained winds: 75 mph

Present movement: West-northwest at 28 mph

Minimum central pressure: 995 mb (29.39 inches)

at 8:30 a.m. Friday, reports from Barbados indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Wind: Hurricane conditions are occurring on Barbados, and are expected in the hurricane warning area in the Windward Islands in the next few hours. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands within the tropical storm warning areas and are possible in the tropical storm watch areas later today. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning areas in the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Saturday, with hurricane conditions possible in southern Haiti. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Jamaica Saturday night or early Sunday.

Storm Surge: A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the hurricane warning area in the Windward Islands and along the southern coast of Hispaniola.

Rainfall: Elsa is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches today across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Over Puerto Rico, rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts of 5 inches is expected late today into Saturday. This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and minor river flooding, along with the potential for mudslides.

Across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches is possible Saturday into Sunday. This rain may lead to scattered flash flooding and mudslides.

Definitions

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

A view of Hurricane Elsa Friday morning. (NOAA)

