Wet Weather For Friday

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be high for Friday as a rare summertime cold front penetrates the Deep South. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread for the PM hours, with much of the rain pushing southward as we head into the weekend. The positioning of this boundary Saturday and Sunday will be key in determining rain chances. As of now, the main focus for rain looks to be across the southern part of the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SW-W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers south. Low near 72°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

